PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
