Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.99. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Precision Optics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

