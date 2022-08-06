Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Decreased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 360,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,974. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

