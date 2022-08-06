PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

