PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.