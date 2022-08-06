Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00622709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

