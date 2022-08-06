Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00622709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015580 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Project Inverse
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Project Inverse Coin Trading
