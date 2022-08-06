Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Humana by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $484.02 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.61.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

