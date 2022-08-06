Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

