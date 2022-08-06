Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

