Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $96.51 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

