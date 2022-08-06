PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 10,562.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

