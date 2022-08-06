Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

