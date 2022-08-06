Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $12.37 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.