PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 186 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $426.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

