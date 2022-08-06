PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 2.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $462.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.80.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

