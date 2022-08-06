PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 280 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

