PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $68,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of AEM opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

