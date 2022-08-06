PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 153 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 5.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $638.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.10 and a 200-day moving average of $606.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

