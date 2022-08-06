Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.58.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. Q2 has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.89.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

