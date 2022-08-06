Quant (QNT) Price Tops $123.76 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $123.76 or 0.00533536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $76.52 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01934944 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00286219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

