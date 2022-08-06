Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of IDEX worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

