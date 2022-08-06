Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,188 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the period.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

