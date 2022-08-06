Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $13.63 Million Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 595,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 583,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.83%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

