Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 46,870 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

MTB stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average of $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

