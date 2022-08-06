Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

