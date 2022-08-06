QuickSwap Achieves Market Cap of $28.75 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $28.75 million and $4.82 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $87.90 or 0.00382919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 147.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00634583 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

