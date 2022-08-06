QuickSwap Price Hits $88.96 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $88.96 or 0.00383450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $5.42 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

