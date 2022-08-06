R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $31.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

RCM stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in R1 RCM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

