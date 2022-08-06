Rage Fan Trading Down 5.8% This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $99,587.34 and approximately $9,251.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 128.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00632431 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
