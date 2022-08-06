Rainicorn (RAINI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $210,328.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $210,328.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 160.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

