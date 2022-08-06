Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $238,665.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $12.36 million and $238,665.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

