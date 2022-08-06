Raymond James Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $142.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

