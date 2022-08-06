Raymond James Increases Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

