Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $178.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

LNG stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.