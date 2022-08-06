Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 641,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

