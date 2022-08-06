RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.74. 126,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.21. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.29.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

