RChain Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $66,871.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.
RChain Profile
RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.