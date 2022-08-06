Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 9th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance
RECI opened at GBX 147 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £337.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,336.36. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Real Estate Credit Investments
