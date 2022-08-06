Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 9th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

RECI opened at GBX 147 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £337.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,336.36. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

(Get Rating)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

