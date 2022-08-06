Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $27,219.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00515782 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.01944764 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00289164 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
