Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Redfin updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of RDFN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Redfin has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 102.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

