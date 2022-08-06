Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

