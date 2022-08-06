Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,032.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

