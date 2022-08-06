Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 1,392,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after buying an additional 910,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

