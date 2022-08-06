Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

