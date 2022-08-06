Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

