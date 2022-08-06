Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 129,287 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,287 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

JSMD opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

