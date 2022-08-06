Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares changing hands.

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Company Profile

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

