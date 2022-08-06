Relite Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,756.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Relite Finance has a market cap of $9.55 and approximately $1,756.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Relite Finance Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
