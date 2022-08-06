Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Boosted by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Repligen were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Stock Performance
Repligen stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.