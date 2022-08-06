Research Analysts Set Expectations for Waters Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

Waters Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.14.

NYSE:WAT opened at $337.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.